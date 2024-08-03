Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $530.00 to $545.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Murphy USA traded as high as $521.54 and last traded at $513.23, with a volume of 100210 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $514.98.

MUSA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $538.00 to $537.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $469.50.

In other news, Director Rosemary Turner sold 205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $82,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Rosemary Turner sold 205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $82,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $374,692.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,099 shares in the company, valued at $8,818,436.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,451 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,498 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUSA. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 191.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 777.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 141.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 394.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $472.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $428.56.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $6.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $0.01. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 64.59%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.39%.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

