Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $6.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 64.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.02 EPS. Murphy USA’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $513.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $473.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $429.50. Murphy USA has a 12-month low of $282.49 and a 12-month high of $521.54.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.39%.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $538.00 to $537.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $469.50.
Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.
