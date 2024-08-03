Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Shares Gap Up to $14.90

Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.90, but opened at $16.35. Myers Industries shares last traded at $15.94, with a volume of 52,359 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MYE shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Myers Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Myers Industries Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $535.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.10.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $220.24 million for the quarter. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 16.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Myers Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Myers Industries

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MYE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Myers Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,583,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,328,000 after purchasing an additional 16,043 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $360,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Myers Industries by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 144,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $1,480,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its stake in Myers Industries by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

Recommended Stories

