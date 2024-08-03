MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $170.00 to $143.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. MYR Group traded as low as $103.12 and last traded at $104.66, with a volume of 17350 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $109.00.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on MYR Group from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.74 and a 200-day moving average of $153.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.99.
MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($1.98). MYR Group had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $828.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. MYR Group’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.
