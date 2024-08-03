MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) PT Lowered to $143.00

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $170.00 to $143.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.72% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on MYR Group from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MYR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

NASDAQ MYRG opened at $99.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. MYR Group has a 1 year low of $97.78 and a 1 year high of $181.02. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.01.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($1.98). The firm had revenue of $828.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.07 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 1.37%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MYR Group will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MYR Group during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in MYR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in MYR Group in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of MYR Group by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

