Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NBR. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Nabors Industries from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Stock Down 9.6 %

Nabors Industries stock opened at $84.38 on Friday. Nabors Industries has a 52 week low of $59.90 and a 52 week high of $141.47. The firm has a market cap of $805.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($4.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($2.52). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $742.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.26) earnings per share. Nabors Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries will post -7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nabors Industries

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Nabors Industries by 202.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 2,022.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the second quarter worth $159,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.