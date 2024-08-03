Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) by 2,022.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NBR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 202.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter worth $286,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NBR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Nabors Industries from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

NBR opened at $84.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 12 month low of $59.90 and a 12 month high of $141.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 2.22.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($4.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($2.52). The company had revenue of $742.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.91 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 28.10% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

