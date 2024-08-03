Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.09

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.09 and traded as high as $1.59. Nanophase Technologies shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 6,949 shares traded.

Nanophase Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $84.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.80 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Nanophase Technologies Company Profile

Nanophase Technologies Corporation, a science-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells integrated family of nanomaterial technologies in the United States. It engages in engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing. The company produces engineered nanomaterial products comprising antimony, bismuth, cerium, iron, and zinc oxide for use in a various markets, including surface finishing,exterior coatings, personal care, plastics, scratch resistant coatings, and textiles.

