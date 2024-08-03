Natalie K. Schilling Sells 2,341 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Stock

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) VP Natalie K. Schilling sold 2,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $187,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

EIX opened at $82.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 0.91. Edison International has a 52-week low of $58.82 and a 52-week high of $83.05.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Edison International had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 136.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EIX shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Edison International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group downgraded Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Edison International from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.27.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EIX. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in Edison International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 13,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Edison International by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 8,922 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter worth $1,233,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

