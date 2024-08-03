Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Sells $419,712.68 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total value of $419,712.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,200,731.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 22nd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,638 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total value of $277,412.08.

On Monday, July 15th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,496 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.66, for a total value of $613,683.36.

On Monday, July 1st, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 37,500 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $4,053,750.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,105 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total transaction of $681,379.05.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,779 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $725,895.32.

Shares of NTRA opened at $99.62 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $117.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of -31.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.16. Natera had a negative return on equity of 49.72% and a negative net margin of 30.24%. The firm had revenue of $367.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Natera by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,044,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,010,152,000 after purchasing an additional 72,848 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Natera by 13.0% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,927,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $359,226,000 after acquiring an additional 452,800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natera by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,703,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $106,714,000 after acquiring an additional 112,825 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter valued at $83,970,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its position in Natera by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,110,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,530,000 after purchasing an additional 211,000 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Natera in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Natera from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Natera currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.19.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

