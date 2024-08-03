Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Sells $108,627.89 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 1,057 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total transaction of $108,627.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,211,728. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Daniel Rabinowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 10th, Daniel Rabinowitz sold 30,000 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $3,137,700.00.

Natera Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $99.62 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $117.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natera

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $367.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.31 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 49.72% and a negative net margin of 30.24%. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,970,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in Natera by 289.7% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 850,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,258,000 after acquiring an additional 632,047 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Natera by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,971,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $687,280,000 after acquiring an additional 588,147 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 295.9% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 656,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,063,000 after acquiring an additional 490,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 13.0% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,927,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $359,226,000 after purchasing an additional 452,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Natera from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Natera from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Natera in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.19.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

