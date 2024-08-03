Nathan D. Manning Sells 1,167 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stock

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $82,518.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,364.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 4.1 %

JCI stock opened at $67.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.28. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $75.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.31.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JCI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson Controls International

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 204,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 19,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.