National Bank Financial Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S)

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S – Free Report) – National Bank Financial raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Sherritt International in a report released on Tuesday, July 30th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Sherritt International’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sherritt International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Sherritt International (TSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C$0.05. Sherritt International had a negative net margin of 61.19% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of C$28.80 million for the quarter.

Shares of TSE S opened at C$0.22 on Friday. Sherritt International has a 1 year low of C$0.21 and a 1 year high of C$0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$85.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, processing, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt in North America, Cuba, Europe, Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Metals, Power, Technologies, Oil and Gas, and Corporate segments. The company also produces and sells agricultural fertilizers, such as anhydrous ammonia, granular ammonium sulfate, and crystalline ammonium sulfate; and sulfuric acid, zinc sulfides, and copper sulfides.

