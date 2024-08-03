National Bankshares Increases CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target to C$185.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) had its price target upped by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GIB.A. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on CGI from C$166.00 to C$160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of CGI from C$164.00 to C$162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CGI from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on CGI from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$165.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CGI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$165.25.

Shares of TSE GIB.A opened at C$151.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.97. CGI has a 1 year low of C$129.00 and a 1 year high of C$160.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$141.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$146.01.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

