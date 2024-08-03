National Bankshares Trims Lion Electric (TSE:LEV) Target Price to C$0.80

Lion Electric (TSE:LEV – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.98% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Lion Electric from a “sec perform spec market wgt” rating to an “underperform spec market wgt” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley upgraded Lion Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Lion Electric from C$1.15 to C$0.65 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.82.
View Our Latest Analysis on Lion Electric
Lion Electric Price Performance
Lion Electric (TSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C$0.08. Lion Electric had a negative net margin of 43.21% and a negative return on equity of 28.75%. The company had revenue of C$74.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$97.28 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Lion Electric will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.
Lion Electric Company Profile
The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lion Electric
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Should You Invest in Bitcoin? Pros and Cons
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Amazon Stock is Primed to Rebound Strongly After AI Bubble Bursts
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Shell Stock: Oil & Gas Giant Committed to Buybacks and Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.