National CineMedia (NCMI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. National CineMedia has set its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.11). National CineMedia had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 426.76%. The company had revenue of $34.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.73 million. On average, analysts expect National CineMedia to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of National CineMedia stock opened at $5.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. National CineMedia has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $6.11. The company has a market capitalization of $546.59 million, a PE ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.03.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

