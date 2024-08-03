National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ NWLI opened at $499.98 on Friday. National Western Life Group has a 12 month low of $403.17 and a 12 month high of $499.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $495.93 and a 200-day moving average of $490.22.
National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $20.82 EPS for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $197.57 million during the quarter.
National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company in the United States, Brazil, Taiwan, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments.
