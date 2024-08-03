National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

National Western Life Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NWLI opened at $499.98 on Friday. National Western Life Group has a 12 month low of $403.17 and a 12 month high of $499.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $495.93 and a 200-day moving average of $490.22.

Get National Western Life Group alerts:

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $20.82 EPS for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $197.57 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWLI. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in National Western Life Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,735,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in National Western Life Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,931,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in National Western Life Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 209,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,893,000 after buying an additional 17,540 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in National Western Life Group by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,295,000 after buying an additional 12,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in National Western Life Group by 447.8% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,390,000 after buying an additional 8,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company in the United States, Brazil, Taiwan, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.