Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NAVB opened at $0.00 on Friday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $100,080.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.

