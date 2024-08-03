Needham & Company LLC Increases Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Price Target to $79.00

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $72.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $63.98 on Thursday. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $46.04 and a fifty-two week high of $71.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $203.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 132,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $8,401,402.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,100,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,629,420.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 132,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $8,401,402.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,100,431 shares in the company, valued at $133,629,420.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 16,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $977,603.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,070,638.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 559,748 shares of company stock valued at $34,637,636. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 72.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

