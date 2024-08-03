Needham & Company LLC Increases Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target to $90.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Q2 from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson downgraded Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Q2 from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Q2 from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

Shares of QTWO opened at $66.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Q2 has a 12 month low of $28.91 and a 12 month high of $75.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.56.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $165.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Q2 will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Q2 news, insider Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 1,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $126,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,503,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Q2 news, insider Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 1,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $126,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,503,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 27,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $1,703,272.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 750,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,902,128.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,637 shares of company stock valued at $5,224,320 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 54.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 156.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 2,582.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 193.7% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

