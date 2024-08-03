Needham & Company LLC Lowers Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target to $205.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $208.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 81.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.20.

JAZZ stock opened at $113.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.11. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $99.06 and a one year high of $146.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.58.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($1.55). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $901.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.99 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 15.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $171,943,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $106,936,000. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $89,175,000. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 651,626 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,150,000 after purchasing an additional 338,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 54.0% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 475,018 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,202,000 after purchasing an additional 166,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

