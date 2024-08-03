Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 265.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Alphatec from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphatec presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.11.

Alphatec Stock Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $6.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $881.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.40. Alphatec has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $18.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.67.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $145.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.55 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 758.98% and a negative net margin of 33.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphatec will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alphatec

In related news, General Counsel Tyson Eliot Marshall sold 50,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $546,524.16. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 245,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,672,541.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphatec

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphatec by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,976,851 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $90,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943,310 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,458,847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $75,278,000 after acquiring an additional 64,648 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,630,244 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,486,000 after acquiring an additional 505,202 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth $28,451,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,599,849 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $24,174,000 after purchasing an additional 670,788 shares during the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

