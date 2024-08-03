Needham & Company LLC Trims Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Target Price to $7.00

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.90% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Magnachip Semiconductor from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Magnachip Semiconductor Stock Down 3.3 %

Magnachip Semiconductor stock opened at $5.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.47. The stock has a market cap of $212.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.66. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $9.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.08. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 18.49% and a negative return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $49.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.85 million. On average, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Magnachip Semiconductor

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 808.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 177.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, computing, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, monitors, notebook PCs, tablet PC and TVs applied with liquid crystal display, organic light emitting diodes (OLED), and micro light emitting diode (Micro LED) panel.

