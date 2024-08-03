Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXGGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

NYSE NBXG opened at 11.56 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 1-year low of 9.31 and a 1-year high of 13.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 12.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is 12.02.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

