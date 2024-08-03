New Gold (TSE:NGD) PT Raised to C$4.25

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) had its price target raised by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC upgraded New Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$2.10 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upgraded New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded New Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, New Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.61.

New Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NGD opened at C$3.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.57, a P/E/G ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.60. New Gold has a 12-month low of C$1.17 and a 12-month high of C$3.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.39.

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$258.98 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 9.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.2190332 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

