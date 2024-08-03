New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.91.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NYCB shares. Piper Sandler upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.25 to $33.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised New York Community Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.2% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 81,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 18,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 88,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYCB opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17. New York Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $40.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 330.00 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.08.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported ($3.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($1.89). New York Community Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $671.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

