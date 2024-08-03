Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Newmark Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,331,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Newmark Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,474,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,067,000 after purchasing an additional 702,233 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Newmark Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 798,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after purchasing an additional 80,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Newmark Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. 58.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmark Group Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of Newmark Group stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average of $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 54.87 and a beta of 2.02. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $13.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $546.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.07 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Newmark Group from $11.25 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Newmark Group Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

