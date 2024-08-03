NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $75.89

NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 75.89 ($0.98) and traded as high as GBX 83.70 ($1.08). NewRiver REIT shares last traded at GBX 81.60 ($1.05), with a volume of 311,559 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

The stock has a market cap of £253.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,165.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 75.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 75.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.42%. NewRiver REIT’s payout ratio is currently -10,000.00%.

NewRiver REIT plc ('NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing resilient retail assets throughout the UK. Our £0.6 billion UK wide portfolio covers 6.4 million sq ft and comprises 25 community shopping centres and 12 conveniently located retail parks occupied by tenants predominately focused on essential goods and services.

