NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Shares Down 0.1% on Insider Selling

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $77.86 and last traded at $78.30. Approximately 5,314,224 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 11,641,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.39.

Specifically, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $7,697. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.29.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.54.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 29,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 8,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 23,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 7,999.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,173,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

