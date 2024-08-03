Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $62.00. The stock had previously closed at $46.83, but opened at $42.53. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Nextracker shares last traded at $43.11, with a volume of 942,125 shares traded.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NXT. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Friday. Fox Advisors upgraded Nextracker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Nextracker from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Nextracker from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Nextracker from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.68.

In other news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 12,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $532,847.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at $763,463.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the first quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Nextracker by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nextracker in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 1,602.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 2.49.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $736.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.03 million. Nextracker had a net margin of 12.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.70%. On average, analysts predict that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

