NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Announces $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the footwear maker on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%.
NIKE has raised its dividend by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. NIKE has a dividend payout ratio of 41.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NIKE to earn $3.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.9%.
NIKE Trading Up 0.2 %
NKE opened at $74.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. NIKE has a 52 week low of $70.91 and a 52 week high of $123.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.69. The firm has a market cap of $111.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01.
Analyst Ratings Changes
NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on NIKE from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. HSBC cut their price target on NIKE from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.30.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on NIKE
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $80,419,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $80,419,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 323,660 shares of company stock worth $27,973,033. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About NIKE
NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NIKE
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Intel Loses a Quarter of Its Value After Horrible Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.