NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Announces $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the footwear maker on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%.

NIKE has raised its dividend by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. NIKE has a dividend payout ratio of 41.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NIKE to earn $3.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.9%.

NKE opened at $74.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. NIKE has a 52 week low of $70.91 and a 52 week high of $123.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.69. The firm has a market cap of $111.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on NIKE from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. HSBC cut their price target on NIKE from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.30.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $80,419,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $80,419,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 323,660 shares of company stock worth $27,973,033. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

