Ninety One Group (LON:N91) Price Target Lowered to GBX 173 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ninety One Group (LON:N91 – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 179 ($2.30) to GBX 173 ($2.23) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.91% from the company’s current price.

Ninety One Group Stock Performance

Shares of N91 stock opened at GBX 164.90 ($2.12) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 168.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 170.61. Ninety One Group has a 1 year low of GBX 151.90 ($1.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 194.80 ($2.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 916.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Ninety One Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ninety One Group news, insider Kim Mary McFarland sold 10,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 158 ($2.03), for a total transaction of £15,853.72 ($20,393.26). 55.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ninety One Group Company Profile

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ninety One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ninety One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.