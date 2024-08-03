NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) PT Raised to $40.00

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on NMI from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NMI from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of NMI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NMI from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NMI stock opened at $37.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.28. NMI has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $42.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $162.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.49 million. NMI had a net margin of 56.40% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NMI will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Embler sold 26,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $1,023,414.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,235.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NMI news, insider William J. Leatherberry 44,725 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Embler sold 26,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $1,023,414.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,607 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,235.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NMI by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,168,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,818,000 after purchasing an additional 358,930 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in NMI by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,407,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,915,000 after acquiring an additional 263,250 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in NMI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,270,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NMI by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 980,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,110,000 after purchasing an additional 81,727 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of NMI by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 804,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,878,000 after purchasing an additional 147,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

