Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Holdings Decreased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) by 57.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,526 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nomura were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nomura during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nomura by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 48,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 18,449 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nomura during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in Nomura by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 54,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 12,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC increased its position in Nomura by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 35,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. 15.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomura Stock Down 11.3 %

Shares of Nomura stock opened at $5.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.86. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

