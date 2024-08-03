North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, TD Cowen raised North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Price Performance

Shares of NOA opened at $18.04 on Friday. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.35 and a fifty-two week high of $25.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.67. The stock has a market cap of $482.21 million, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.04.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $220.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On North American Construction Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in North American Construction Group by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 686.8% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 17,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 15,213 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 24,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in North American Construction Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 24,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in North American Construction Group in the 1st quarter worth about $742,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.