North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.74

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.74 and last traded at $19.09, with a volume of 40889 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.96.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NOA shares. TD Cowen raised North American Construction Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered North American Construction Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday.

North American Construction Group Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a market cap of $482.21 million, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $220.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $217.28 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 4.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,170,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in North American Construction Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in North American Construction Group by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 350,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 50,721 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,915,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in North American Construction Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 121,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 8,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

