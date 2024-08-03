North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target Cut to C$32.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) had its price target decreased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.90% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, North American Construction Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.00.

TSE:NOA opened at C$25.02 on Thursday. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of C$24.01 and a twelve month high of C$34.87. The company has a market cap of C$668.78 million, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$29.48.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C$0.11. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of C$297.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$295.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 4.4793388 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martin Robert Ferron bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$26.45 per share, with a total value of C$317,400.00. Insiders bought a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $554,850 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

