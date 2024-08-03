Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) PT Raised to $55.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NOG. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.90.

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $38.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Northern Oil and Gas has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $43.80.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.26. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $560.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Northern Oil and Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $52,728.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 107,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,948.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $142,537.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,526,859.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $52,728.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 107,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,948.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,534 shares of company stock worth $252,144 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 112,100.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 305.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

