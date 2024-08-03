Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NOG. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.90.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Down 6.9 %

NYSE:NOG opened at $38.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $43.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.79.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.26. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 32.99% and a net margin of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $560.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $142,537.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,526,859.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $56,877.12. Following the transaction, the president now owns 109,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,454,557.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $142,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,526,859.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,534 shares of company stock worth $252,144. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,631,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,857,000 after buying an additional 43,940 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 13.8% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,749,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,430,000 after buying an additional 212,030 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,432,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,850,000 after purchasing an additional 77,537 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,422,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,442,000 after purchasing an additional 16,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,375,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,001,000 after acquiring an additional 324,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

