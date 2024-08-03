Northland Securities Increases CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) Price Target to $35.00

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Northland Securities from $28.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.63% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on CECO Environmental from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on CECO Environmental from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

CECO stock opened at $27.64 on Thursday. CECO Environmental has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $31.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $966.29 million, a PE ratio of 78.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.80.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $137.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. CECO Environmental’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CECO Environmental will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 205,319 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 16.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in CECO Environmental by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in CECO Environmental during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in CECO Environmental by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in CECO Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 68.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

