NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.65

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

NorthWestern Energy Group has raised its dividend by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. NorthWestern Energy Group has a dividend payout ratio of 70.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NorthWestern Energy Group to earn $3.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.8%.

Get NorthWestern Energy Group alerts:

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE:NWE opened at $53.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.66. NorthWestern Energy Group has a 1 year low of $45.97 and a 1 year high of $55.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NorthWestern Energy Group ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $319.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NorthWestern Energy Group will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

NWE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NorthWestern Energy Group

Insider Buying and Selling at NorthWestern Energy Group

In other news, VP John D. Hines sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $80,049.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,413.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NorthWestern Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.