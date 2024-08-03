NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 (NYSE:NWE)

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

NorthWestern Energy Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 20 years. NorthWestern Energy Group has a dividend payout ratio of 70.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect NorthWestern Energy Group to earn $3.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.8%.

NorthWestern Energy Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NWE opened at $53.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. NorthWestern Energy Group has a 12-month low of $45.97 and a 12-month high of $55.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.45.

NorthWestern Energy Group ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $319.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NorthWestern Energy Group will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other NorthWestern Energy Group news, VP John D. Hines sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $80,049.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,413.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NorthWestern Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.86.

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

