NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
NortonLifeLock Trading Down 2.9 %
NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $25.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.86 and its 200 day moving average is $23.00. NortonLifeLock has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $30.92.
NortonLifeLock Company Profile
