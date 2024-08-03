NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $25.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.86 and its 200 day moving average is $23.00. NortonLifeLock has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

See Also

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

