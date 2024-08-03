Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 430,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,670 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $9,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,049,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,285,000 after buying an additional 26,676,150 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 120.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,498,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,889,000 after acquiring an additional 12,313,426 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,243,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,105,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 357.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,067,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,386,000 after acquiring an additional 833,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Norwegian Cruise Line

In related news, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne acquired 13,360 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $220,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,440. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Down 8.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $15.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.69. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 105.44%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Mizuho raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.18.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

