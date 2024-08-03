Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$0.92 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91. Norwegian Cruise Line also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.53 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on NCLH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Mizuho raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.18.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $15.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.24. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $21.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.01.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 105.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne bought 13,360 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $220,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

