Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.04

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.04 and traded as low as $1.48. Nova LifeStyle shares last traded at $1.48, with a volume of 15,048 shares trading hands.

Nova LifeStyle Trading Down 8.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter. Nova LifeStyle had a negative return on equity of 344.65% and a negative net margin of 68.74%.

About Nova LifeStyle

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living, dining, and bedrooms, as well as home offices.

