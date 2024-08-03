Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) CFO Houte Hans Van Sells 3,477 Shares

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $74,581.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,992.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Houte Hans Van also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, July 30th, Houte Hans Van sold 2,490 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $51,468.30.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Performance

Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $20.78 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $24.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.78% and a negative net margin of 264.84%. Analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 299.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NRIX

About Nurix Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.