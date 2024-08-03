Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after HSBC downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a reduce rating. The stock traded as low as $47.62 and last traded at $47.67, with a volume of 739466 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.89.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NTR. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Nutrien from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Nutrien from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Nutrien from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.39.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nutrien

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nutrien Price Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the second quarter worth about $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 50.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Nutrien by 33.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.82.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. Nutrien had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 126.32%.

About Nutrien

(Get Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.