Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Cut to $67.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at TD Securities from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 39.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NTR. Mizuho raised shares of Nutrien from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.39.

Shares of NTR opened at $47.92 on Thursday. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $47.51 and a 12 month high of $69.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. Nutrien had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Research analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Nutrien by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,781,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,012,000 after purchasing an additional 570,912 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Nutrien by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,331,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,381,000 after buying an additional 239,578 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Nutrien by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,017,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,928,000 after buying an additional 1,960,162 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Nutrien by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,571,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,816,000 after buying an additional 50,369 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Nutrien by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,226,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,309,000 after buying an additional 2,050,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

