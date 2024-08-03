Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.53

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.53 and traded as high as $5.69. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund shares last traded at $5.63, with a volume of 797,810 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.53.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $128,000.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

