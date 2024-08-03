Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.53

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.53 and traded as high as $5.69. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund shares last traded at $5.63, with a volume of 797,810 shares changing hands.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.53.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Should You Invest in Bitcoin? Pros and Cons
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Amazon Stock is Primed to Rebound Strongly After AI Bubble Bursts
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Shell Stock: Oil & Gas Giant Committed to Buybacks and Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.